Next Week’s AEW Dynamite To Be Presented By House of the Dragon

HBO will be sponsoring next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to promote the series premiere of House of the Dragon. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that next week’s episode will be presented by the Game of Thrones prequel series, which is set to premiere on August 21st.

Khan wrote:

“TONIGHT Live on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #[email protected] 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT In exciting news, next Wednesday @AEWonTV Dynamite Live August 17 will be presented by @HouseofDragon, which premieres next weekend Sunday August 21 on @HBO + @hbomax @ 9pm ET/8pm CT!”

AEW Dynamite has used “Winter Is Coming,” a reference to Game of Thrones for a themed episode of Dynamite in both December 2020 and December 2021.