Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Run Fifteen Minutes Longer

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 10-5-22 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that next week’s AEW Dynamite will run fifteen minutes longer, ending at 10:15 PM ET.

He wrote: “To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total! + #BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT!

