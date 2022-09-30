wrestling / News
Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Run Fifteen Minutes Longer
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that next week’s AEW Dynamite will run fifteen minutes longer, ending at 10:15 PM ET.
He wrote: “To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total! + #BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT!”
To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!
+#BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage!
Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week!
See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022
