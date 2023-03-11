Next Week’s AEW Rampage Listed In Later Timeslot Due to NCAA Tournament

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage is currently listed in a later timeslot due to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. TNT’s listing for next week shows Rampage as airing at 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT due to the first round of the tournament airing on the network from 9:20 PM ET/6:20 PM PT to 11:30/8:30, as you can see in the Xfinity listing below.

AEW has not yet officially announced the move, though this timeslot shift is not abnormal for them at this point. Last year’s March 18th episode of Rampage also moved to the later timeslot for the same reason.