wrestling / News
Next Week’s AEW Rampage To Be Two Hours, First Matches Set`
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage will be double-sized at two hours, and the first matches are set. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that next week’s show will run two hours and set the following bouts for the show:
* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express
* Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook vs. CM Punk
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Men of the Year
NEXT WEEK! It's 4 hours of #AEW ACTION BETWEEN #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage!
[ #AEWPLUS | https://t.co/XV1yYpypV8 ]
*select INTL markets* pic.twitter.com/JNygZIV8fu
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage
- Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air
- Former WWE Network Employee Details How Rules Would Change From Week to Week
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win