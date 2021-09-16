Next Week’s AEW Rampage To Be Two Hours, First Matches Set`

Next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage will be double-sized at two hours, and the first matches are set. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that next week’s show will run two hours and set the following bouts for the show:

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

* Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook vs. CM Punk

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Men of the Year