wrestling / News
Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
While AEW Dynamite is beating NXT nearly every week as part of the Wednesday Night War, it’s not all good news for them. The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that next week’s episode in Broomfield, Colorado could end up being the lowest attended show in AEW history. They sold around 2,500 tickets so far and the record low is 2,950. The only announcement for the show is the debut of Lance Archer for AEW. AEW is also giving away two tickets to everyone who donates $50 to the American Red Cross.
More Trending Stories
- Details On When WWE Creative Learned of Samoa Joe’s Suspension
- Ryback Says He Made $1,500 For WrestleMania 30, Talks Value Of Most WrestleMania Payouts
- Aleister Black On How He Came Up With His Ring Entrance, The Part That Was Originally Meant For Undertaker
- Booker T On Why Prison Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Him, Knowing He Was On the Wrong Path