Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever

While AEW Dynamite is beating NXT nearly every week as part of the Wednesday Night War, it’s not all good news for them. The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that next week’s episode in Broomfield, Colorado could end up being the lowest attended show in AEW history. They sold around 2,500 tickets so far and the record low is 2,950. The only announcement for the show is the debut of Lance Archer for AEW. AEW is also giving away two tickets to everyone who donates $50 to the American Red Cross.