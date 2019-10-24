wrestling / News
Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK to Air at Earlier Time Due to Crown Jewel
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Crown Jewel is resulting in an earlier premiere for NXT UK next week. WWE has revealed that next week’s episode will premiere at 11 AM ET instead of its usual 3 PM ET due to the fact that Crown Jewel kicks off at 1 PM ET:
Don't miss this special start time next week on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/khUxyLO5rV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 24, 2019
