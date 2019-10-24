wrestling / News

Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK to Air at Earlier Time Due to Crown Jewel

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Triple H

– WWE Crown Jewel is resulting in an earlier premiere for NXT UK next week. WWE has revealed that next week’s episode will premiere at 11 AM ET instead of its usual 3 PM ET due to the fact that Crown Jewel kicks off at 1 PM ET:

