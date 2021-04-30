wrestling / News
Impact News: Next Week’s Impact in 60, Slammiversary 2013 Airing on AXS TV
April 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced the theme for next week’s Impact in 60. The company has revealed that next Thursday’s episode will be the Best of TJP & Manik.
Impact in 60 airs on Thursday nights following Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
– Speaking of AXST TV, the network will air Slammiversary 2013 next Thursday before Impact. That show was main evented by Bully Ray defending the TNA World Championship against Sting in a Holds Barred Match. It also featured Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles and more.
