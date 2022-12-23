wrestling / News

Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners.

Last year’s Best Of special was split over two weeks, airing on December 23rd and December 30th. The Best of 2022 Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

