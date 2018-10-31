wrestling / News
WWE News: Next Week’s Mixed Match Challenge Matches, Updated Standings, Highlights From Last Night
– Following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, here are the updated standings for the series…
RAW:
* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 1 loss)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)
* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)
Smackdown:
* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)
* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 2 losses)
* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)
* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)
– Here are the matches for next week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley
* R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…