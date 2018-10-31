Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Next Week’s Mixed Match Challenge Matches, Updated Standings, Highlights From Last Night

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Miz Asuka

– Following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, here are the updated standings for the series…

RAW:
* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 1 loss)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)
* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

Smackdown:
* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)
* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 2 losses)
* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)
* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

– Here are the matches for next week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley
* R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…




article topics :

WWE, WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading