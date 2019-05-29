WWE News: Another Monday Smackdown Live Event Cancelled, New UK & Ireland Executive Announced

– WWE has cancelled yet another Monday Smackdown house show in order to have the brand’s talent appear on Raw. PWInsider reports that the American Airlines arena notified ticketholders that the June 3rd show in Corpus Christi, Texas was cancelled “due to a scheduling conflict.” The announcement notes, “All fans who purchased tickets for the Corpus Christi, TX live event should go to their point of purchase for refunds.”

WWE has cancelled four Smackdown house shows in the past six weeks since the Wild Card rule was instituted.

– WWE announced the appointment of a new VP and GM of WWE UK and Ireland: