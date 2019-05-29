wrestling / News
WWE News: Another Monday Smackdown Live Event Cancelled, New UK & Ireland Executive Announced
– WWE has cancelled yet another Monday Smackdown house show in order to have the brand’s talent appear on Raw. PWInsider reports that the American Airlines arena notified ticketholders that the June 3rd show in Corpus Christi, Texas was cancelled “due to a scheduling conflict.” The announcement notes, “All fans who purchased tickets for the Corpus Christi, TX live event should go to their point of purchase for refunds.”
WWE has cancelled four Smackdown house shows in the past six weeks since the Wild Card rule was instituted.
– WWE announced the appointment of a new VP and GM of WWE UK and Ireland:
WWE® NAMES ANDY WARKMAN VP & GM, UK AND IRELAND
LONDON, UK & Stamford, Conn., May 28, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Andy Warkman as Vice President and General Manager, WWE UK & Ireland reporting directly to Stefan Kastenmüller, who was recently promoted to WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager EMEA.
In his new role, Warkman will lead WWE’s strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the UK and Ireland, and work with partners across all of WWE’s lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, advanced media, licensing and merchandising.
Warkman is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience working across the UK, Europe and Middle East. He spent the past 14 years at OSN where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Sport & Production, responsible for overseeing the network’s sports business, including rights negotiations, business development, distribution, digital, sponsorship and production. During this time, he worked extensively with WWE, helping grow and build the brand across MENA.
“We’ve been in business with Andy for more than a decade and he knows the WWE brand extremely well,” said Kastenmüller. “We have the utmost confidence that he will be able to build upon an already substantial business in this important region for WWE.”
Earlier in his career, Warkman was part of the founding team of the Extreme Sports Channel that he helped launch and was responsible for overseeing programming, production and rights acquisitions.
