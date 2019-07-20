Next Week’s New Additions to WWE Network: Smackville Special, Photo Shoot, More

– WWE has announced the new content coming to the WWE Network next week. The following content will be new to the service:

Monday

After Raw – WWE Photo Shoot:

“It’s a photographic journey with ‘The Best In The World’, as Shane McMahon reveals moments throughout his life in sports-entertainment!”

Tuesday

10 PM ET – 205 Live:

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Drew

Wednesday

3 PM ET – NXT UK:

* Kenny Williams vs. Noam Dar

* Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, and Jazzy Gabert vs. Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, and Piper Niven

* Non-Title Match: WALTER vs. Trent Seven

8 PM ET – NXT:

*Kacy Catanzaro vs. Io Shirai

*Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza

Friday

7:30 PM ET – This Week in WWE

Saturday

9 PM ET – Live Smackville special

10 PM ET – Rebuilding Big Show:

“Join Big Show as he reflects on his 25-year career in sports-entertainment while he recovers from a serious surgery and rehabilitation.”