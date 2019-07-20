wrestling / News
Next Week’s New Additions to WWE Network: Smackville Special, Photo Shoot, More
– WWE has announced the new content coming to the WWE Network next week. The following content will be new to the service:
Monday
After Raw – WWE Photo Shoot:
“It’s a photographic journey with ‘The Best In The World’, as Shane McMahon reveals moments throughout his life in sports-entertainment!”
Tuesday
10 PM ET – 205 Live:
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Drew
Wednesday
3 PM ET – NXT UK:
* Kenny Williams vs. Noam Dar
* Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, and Jazzy Gabert vs. Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, and Piper Niven
* Non-Title Match: WALTER vs. Trent Seven
8 PM ET – NXT:
*Kacy Catanzaro vs. Io Shirai
*Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest
* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza
Friday
7:30 PM ET – This Week in WWE
Saturday
9 PM ET – Live Smackville special
10 PM ET – Rebuilding Big Show:
“Join Big Show as he reflects on his 25-year career in sports-entertainment while he recovers from a serious surgery and rehabilitation.”
