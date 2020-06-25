Next Week’s NXT to Be Great American Bash-Themed, Strap Match & More Set

Next week’s NXT will see the return of the Great American Bash, featuring a strap match and more. WWE has announced that the July 1st episode will be themed with the Great American Bash name, marking the first time WWE has used it since the July 2nd, 2012 GAB episode of Smackdown.

Announced for the show so far are:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

* NXT Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

* Rhea Ripley Joins Robert Stone Brand If She Loses: Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone and Aliyah