Next Week’s NXT to Be Great American Bash-Themed, Strap Match & More Set
Next week’s NXT will see the return of the Great American Bash, featuring a strap match and more. WWE has announced that the July 1st episode will be themed with the Great American Bash name, marking the first time WWE has used it since the July 2nd, 2012 GAB episode of Smackdown.
Announced for the show so far are:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai
* NXT Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis
* Rhea Ripley Joins Robert Stone Brand If She Loses: Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone and Aliyah
THE BASH. IS. BACK! 🇺🇸
The tradition of the #GreatAmericanBash comes to #WWENXT NEXT WEDNESDAY on @USA_Network! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/XR1wHCdgt9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
NEXT WEEK!
⭐@roderickstrong vs. @DexterLumis in a #StrapMatch!
⭐@MiaYim vs. @TeganNoxWWE_ vs. @CandiceLeRae vs. @DakotaKai_WWE! The winner will challenge @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/XKcu8ok3hT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
