WWE News: Next Week’s Raw ThunderDome Seats Now Available, Xavier Woods Virtual Meet & Greet

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw ThunderDome

– WWE has opened up the ThunderDome for next week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, spots are available in the ThunderDome for Monday’s episode:

– WWE has announced a virtual meet and greet with Xavier Woods next Wednesday starting at 1 PM ET. The meet & greet runs $125 here and includes a two-minute private one-on-one video with Woods (subject to talent change), a downloadable video of the meet & greets available within 2-3 days, and more. You can find out more in the tweet below:

