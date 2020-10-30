wrestling / News
WWE News: Next Week’s Raw ThunderDome Seats Now Available, Xavier Woods Virtual Meet & Greet
– WWE has opened up the ThunderDome for next week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, spots are available in the ThunderDome for Monday’s episode:
Join fans from around the world live on TV!
Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/hSmIMAD1OA
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2020
– WWE has announced a virtual meet and greet with Xavier Woods next Wednesday starting at 1 PM ET. The meet & greet runs $125 here and includes a two-minute private one-on-one video with Woods (subject to talent change), a downloadable video of the meet & greets available within 2-3 days, and more. You can find out more in the tweet below:
🎟 WWE Virtual Meet & Greet tickets are available now! 🎟
Don’t miss your chance for a 1️⃣-on-1️⃣ chat with @AustinCreedWins! ➡️ https://t.co/BX8oH1RNUg pic.twitter.com/B7CO5f0veQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2020
