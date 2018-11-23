Next Week’s WWE Network Schedule: Edge and Christian Show, More

– The WWE Network schedule has been updated with all the content for next week. Below are the new episodes of content set to air on the Network’s live stream:

Monday

* After Raw – Season Two debut of The Edge and Christian Show: “Edge and Christian’s return hits a bit of a snag in the WWE Chairman’s office, but they make the most of their quality time with the boss.”

Wednesday

* 3 PM ET – NXT UK: “Jordan Devlin challenges Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship. Millie McKenzie and Xia Brookside take on Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly.”

* 4 PM ET – NXT UK: “The tournament to crown the first-ever NXT United Kingdom Women’s Champion concludes with Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm battling for the gold”

* 7 PM ET – 205 Live: WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese versus Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami returns.

* 8 PM ET – NXT: Keith Lee versus Lars Sullivan.

Thursday

* 9:50 PM ET – Mixed Match Challenge 2: Finn Balor and Bayley versus Mickie James and Bobby Lashley, Ember Moon and Braun Strowman’s replacement versus Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal.

Friday

* 7:30 PM ET: This Week in WWE