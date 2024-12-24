– The December 30 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is nearing a sellout attendance, per Wrestletix. The show has now sold 13,591 tickets for a current setup of 13,855 tickets and approximately 264 tickets still available.

WrestleTix notes that more rows could be opened in the upper deck areas if needed since only the first four rows were initially made available for ticket sales. There currently said to be not many seats left in the upper decks behind the stage.

This will mark the final edition of WWE Raw on USA Network before the show moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025. Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.