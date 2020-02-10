wrestling / News
Next WWE 24 Focused on R-Truth, Coming Later This Month
The next WWE 24 documentary special will look at the multi-time 24/7 Champion himself, R-Truth. WWE announced on Monday that Truth will be the subject of the next WWE 24, which will air on February 27th on the WWE Network after Super ShowDown.
The special is described by WWE as follows:
Prepare to see a side of R-Truth that you’ve never seen before when WWE 24: R-Truth streams on WWE Network on Thursday, Feb. 27, immediately following WWE Super ShowDown.
Though the endlessly charismatic Truth is perhaps best known for providing some of the most riotously funny laugh-out-loud moments in WWE history, his path to Superstardom, as detailed in WWE 24, reveals the story of a man who had to overcome severe hardships to get where he is today.
From humble beginnings and a stint behind bars, to discovering his passion for music and sports-entertainment and realizing his ability to inspire others, Truth’s life story — the good and the bad, the ugly and the beautiful — is laid out for the WWE Universe to see.
Watch it all when WWE 24: R-Truth premieres Thursday, Feb. 27, only on the award-winning WWE Network.
