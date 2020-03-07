wrestling / News
Next WWE Hall of Fame Inductee to Be Announced on After the Bell
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
The next inductee into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class will be announced next Thursday. WWE has announced that Corey Graves will reveal the next member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class on After the Bell. Thus far, Batista, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, and JBL are confirmed for this year. The two other rumored names are Davey Boy Smith and Jushin Liger.
After the Bell releases on Thursday morning.
.@WWEGraves will reveal the next inductee into the #WWEHOF Class of 2020 NEXT THURSDAY on @AfterTheBellWWE! #SmackDown
🎧 https://t.co/zzAW52Own6
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2020
