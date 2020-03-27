wrestling / News

Next WWE TV Taping Not Scheduled Until April 10

March 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, the next WWE TV taping isn’t scheduled until Friday, April 10.

As previously reported, WWE has already taped next week of television, WrestleMania 36, and the Raw and NXT episodes after WrestleMania.

The April 10 SmackDown taping is set to take place at the Performance Center.

