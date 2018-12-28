NFL Alumnus Pat McAfee Signs Multi-Year Contract With WWE

– Former NFL star Pat McAfee has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The former Colts player announced on his latest podcast (per Pro Wrestling Sheet that he was offered a contract with the company.

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract,” said McAfee. “Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come make some content. And we’ll see where it goes…I am very excited for this. This is a dream come true.”

McAfee has done work with WWE as of late, appearing on NXT Takeover pre-shows. He played for eight years in the NFL before retiring at twenty-nine, in part due to knee issues.