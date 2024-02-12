NFL Star Cam Newton Open To Potential AEW Appearance

Cam Newton may be done with the NFL, but he does see a chance that he finds a new career in AEW. The NFL alum recently appeared spoke with Tony Khan on his Fourth & 1 show and during the conversation, he said that he could be open to an AEW appearance if it makes sense — and by sense, he means cents.

“I will not say I won’t do anything, ever,” Newton said (per Fightful). “So, there’s a chance. From that realm, now it comes down to, it must make sense. When I say sense, my sense doesn’t start with a S, my ‘cents’ starts with a C.

Newton is a former MVP in the NFL and the leader in leader in career quarterback rushing touchdowns.