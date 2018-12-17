NFL Star George Kittle Tried to Cut Short Interview to Make it to TLC, Appears Backstage

– San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle had a media interview after Sunday’s game, but wanted it to wrap up so he could make it to TLC. You can see video below of Kittle, who had three catches for fifty-one yards in the win, tell media that he needed to hurry up so he could get to his front-row seats for the game. He said, “It starts at five, so you guys are kind of killing me right now.”

Kittle did make the show, and did a backstage video with teammate Earl Mitchel about the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign, which you can also see below.