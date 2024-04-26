– As noted, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is drawing a lot of attention and controversy for his Friday appearance on the NFL Network, where he promoted AEW and also referred to WWE as “the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling,” also calling WWE “an evil juggernaut.” Fightful Select reports that all indications are that the NFL Network was happy with Khan’s appearance earlier today, despite Khan dropping some controversial lines.

A source with the NFL reportedly informed Fightful that they wanted Khan to appear on the broadcast, knowing it would get attention after Khan’s appearance earlier in the week on NFL Network’s coverage of the NFL Draft where he was wearing the neck brace, selling the assault by The Young Bucks from Dynamite. One of the analysts who interviewed Khan during the broadcast shared the whole interview on social media, keeping Khan’s controversial lines intact.

Of course, Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, owns the NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Tony Khan works as the chief football strategy officer for the team. You can view a shorter clip of Khan’s interview on the NFL Network and the longer one shared by analyst Mike Garafolo on social media below:

Tony Khan discusses taking the TK Driver from the Bucks and compares WWE to Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/borodQ1GiF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 26, 2024