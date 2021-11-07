wrestling / News
NFL Player Wears AEW Cleats For Game Against Jacksonville Jaguars
Stefon Diggs is trying to capture some AEW magic against the wrestling company’s sibling NFL franchise today. As AEW themselves noted, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver was wearing gold “AEW” cleats for the Bills’ away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Jaguards are owned by Shad Khan, with Tony Khan serving as the franchise’s Chief Football Strategy Officer. You can AEW’s tweet as well as one from footwear designer Mache giving a better look at the cleats:
Before taking on @AEW GM TonyKhan's #Jacksonville @Jaguars, the @BuffaloBills @stefondiggs has arrived for pregame warmups with an interesting choice of cleats. #AEW #DUUUVAL https://t.co/1v8kQ3ZLZv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2021
With the @BuffaloBills in Jacksonville today what more fitting pair for my man @stefondiggs to rock for pregame than some @AEW cleats? pic.twitter.com/nknKhSpehj
— Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 7, 2021
