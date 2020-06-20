wrestling / News
NFL Player James Conner Wants The Rock To Play Him In Biopic
June 20, 2020 | Posted by
While speaking to TMZ, Pittsburgh Steelers player James Conner said that he wants Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play him in a biopic.
He said: “Man, um…I was thinking of Rock or somebody, you know. I’ve been hitting the gym. I been in the gym, I got some tattoos. The Rock, I know he’s getting up there but, no, I’m not sure, I’m not sure who if one day it does come to the screen. It’ll be awesome man. I need somebody to knock that role out of the park though.”
