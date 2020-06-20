NFL Player James Conner Wants The Rock To Play Him In Biopic

While speaking to TMZ, Pittsburgh Steelers player James Conner said that he wants Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play him in a biopic.

He said: “Man, um…I was thinking of Rock or somebody, you know. I’ve been hitting the gym. I been in the gym, I got some tattoos. The Rock, I know he’s getting up there but, no, I’m not sure, I’m not sure who if one day it does come to the screen. It’ll be awesome man. I need somebody to knock that role out of the park though.”