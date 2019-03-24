wrestling / News

WWE News: Former NFL Player Invites To WWE Tryout, Mustafa Ali On If He’d Led Daughter Be Wrestler, Bayley Wants Revival vs. Roode & Gable

March 24, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Canyon Ceman SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW

– Mustafa Ali responded on Twitter to a fan asking if he would let his daughter become a pro-wrestler when she grows up. He responded by saying, “No one has a right over a dream.”

– Bayley tweeted out today that she wants to see The Revival vs. Roode & Gable at WrestleMania 35. She and Sasha Banks are expected to defend the Women’s Tag Team Tiles a WrestleMania against Nia Jax & Tamina, Natalya & Beth Phoenix, and the IIconics.

– James Wilder, Jr., a running back for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and former college football player for Florida State and NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, announced on Twitter that he has been invited to a WWE tryout.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, James Wilder Jr., Mustafa Ali, Ashish

More Stories

loading