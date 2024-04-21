NFL Alumnus Shawne Merriman Helps Rich Swann Beat Joe Hendry At TNA Rebellion

Rich Swann defeated Joe Hendry at TNA Rebellion with an assist from former NFL star Shawne Merriman. Swann defeated Hendry on Saturday’s PPV after AJ Francis and Merriman, who was at ringside, got involved. The finish came when Merriman seemed to get in an argument with Francis and ended up in the ring. Francis distracted the ref as Merriman turned on Hendry, laying him out with a clothesline which led to Swann hitting a frog splash to get the win.

