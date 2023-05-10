wrestling / News
NFL Star Appears In Ring At CMLL Event
NFL star Najee Harris made an appearance in the ring at a CMLL show on Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back appeared at the CMLL show in Arena Mexico accepting a lucha mask from Atlantis and coming down to the ring. You can see pics from CMLL below.
The Steelers are in Mexico promoting the NFL’s deal to host regular season games there. WPXI reports that the Pittsburgh team is likely to play a game in the country in 2025.
¡De la NFL a La Mejor Lucha Libre del Mundo! 😎
🤼 🏈 Najee Harris, RB de Steelers, presente en la Arena México acompañando al Ídolo de los Niños Atlantis. #MartesDeArenaMéxico
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/5wS6zC6VOt
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 10, 2023
