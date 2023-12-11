NFL Star & One-Time TNA Competitor Frank Wycheck Passes Away

Frank Wycheck, a former NFL star and one-time competitor for TNA, has passed away. Wycheck’s family announced the news on Twitter, noting that the Tennessee Titans star appears to have fallen inside his home in Chattanooga on Saturday and hit his head. He was found unresponsive and passed away. Wycheck was 52.

During his time in the NFL, Wycheck played for 11 seasons. His first two years were with Washington, while the remainder of the years were for the Titans. He was a three-time Pro Bowl player, a Second-team All-Pro player in 2000 and threw the lateral pass in the “Music City Miracle” that earned the Titans a win ovcer the Buffalo Bills in the 1999 playoffs.

Wycheck retired from the NFL in 2003 and competed at TNA Slammiversary 2007 in which he teamed with Jerry Lynn against James Storm and Ron Killings. Wycheck got the win after hitting Storm with a Cradle Piledriver.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Wycheck.

Started off the music city miracle. RIPpic.twitter.com/SjVohgT0xD — matt (@OCPDesigns) December 10, 2023