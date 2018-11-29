wrestling / News
WWE News: NFL’s Earl Mitchell to Support Connor’s Cure, Rhea Ripley Celebrates NXT UK Women’s Title Win, Total Divas Highlights
November 29, 2018 | Posted by
– San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Earl Mitchell will be supporting Connor’s Cure as a part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.
https://twitter.com/search?q=place%3A7d62cffe6f98f349
– Here is Rhea Ripley, celebrating becoming the first NXT UK Women’s champion. Her title win aired yesterday…
– Here are some highlights from last night’s season finale of Total Divas. The show included a touching tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart…