Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NFL’s Earl Mitchell to Support Connor’s Cure, Rhea Ripley Celebrates NXT UK Women’s Title Win, Total Divas Highlights

November 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Connors Cure

– San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Earl Mitchell will be supporting Connor’s Cure as a part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.
https://twitter.com/search?q=place%3A7d62cffe6f98f349

– Here is Rhea Ripley, celebrating becoming the first NXT UK Women’s champion. Her title win aired yesterday


– Here are some highlights from last night’s season finale of Total Divas. The show included a touching tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart…


article topics :

NXT UK, Total Divas, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading