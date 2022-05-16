wrestling / News
NFW Another Way Out Results 5.13.22: Marko Stunt Competes in Main Event
NFW’s latest show was Another Way Out, and the event featured Marko Stunt competing and more. The show took place on Friday night from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey and aired on IWTV; you can check out the results and some highlights below, per Fightful:
* Ellis Taylor def. Kidd Bandit
That @TheEllisTaylor🆚@kiddbanditpro match though💥
[📺: @NFW2021 #NFWonIWTV @indiewrestling ] pic.twitter.com/bxeEddyTry
— 📺CHANNEL 88📺 (@Channel88Live) May 14, 2022
* Charlie Tiger def. Matt Vertigo
* Karen Bam Bam def. Gabby Ortiz
* Big Vin def. Nick Sullivan
* Immortal Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Skyros def. The Whisper
* Scramble Match: Austin Luke def. RJ Rude, TJ Epixx, Garrett Holiday, and Steve Off
I got HEIGHT😳 #NFWonIWTV pic.twitter.com/GMu16MoqEA
— RJ Dionne (Rude) (@RJRudeWrastles) May 14, 2022
* Vlog Bros University def. The Wasted Youth
* Akira def. Jordan Oliver
* Marko Stunt def. Yoya
Had to give the greatest big man entrance in the history of wrestling the full love it deserved!
The Little Show @realmarkostunt at #NFWonIWTV last night, giving his love to @PaulWight ✋
Love the looks on @Nick__Shin @TheEmilJay and @theonlyoya 's faces 😂 pic.twitter.com/egah36tkok
— GO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING (@GOProWrestling) May 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On CM Punk & Eric Bischoff’s Twitter Feud, Punk’s Statement On ‘Old Head Bad Take’ Podcasts
- Old Impact Wrestling Team Returned At Today’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes