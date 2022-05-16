NFW Another Way Out Results 5.13.22: Marko Stunt Competes in Main Event

NFW’s latest show was Another Way Out, and the event featured Marko Stunt competing and more. The show took place on Friday night from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey and aired on IWTV; you can check out the results and some highlights below, per Fightful:

* Ellis Taylor def. Kidd Bandit

* Charlie Tiger def. Matt Vertigo

* Karen Bam Bam def. Gabby Ortiz

* Big Vin def. Nick Sullivan

* Immortal Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Skyros def. The Whisper

* Scramble Match: Austin Luke def. RJ Rude, TJ Epixx, Garrett Holiday, and Steve Off

* Vlog Bros University def. The Wasted Youth

* Akira def. Jordan Oliver

* Marko Stunt def. Yoya