NGW Nightmare In The Old City Results: New Champion Crowned, More
Next Generation Wrestling’s Nightmare In The Old City show took place on Sunday, with a new champion being crowned and more. You can see results from the show below, per Fightful.
As noted, both Danhausen and Mance Warner suffered ankle injuries at the show.
* Warhausen (Danhausen & Warhorse) def. Renegades Of Flight (Facade & Jason Kincaid)
* Danhausen suffered an ankle injury in the bout.
* NGW Eastern States Championship Match: Suge D (c) def. No Way
* Billie Starkz def. Allie Katch and Dani Mo
* Crazzy Steve def. Levi Everett
* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Alex Taylor and Kaden Sade and Shane Andrews
* Dirty Dango vs. Mance Warner ended in a no contest as Warner suffered an ankle injury.
* Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV defeat ??? & ???
* NGW Championship Match: Matt Cross def. Rich Swann (c) and Tre Lamar and Alex Zayne to win the title.
