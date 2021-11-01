NGW Nightmare In The Old City Results: New Champion Crowned, More

Next Generation Wrestling’s Nightmare In The Old City show took place on Sunday, with a new champion being crowned and more. You can see results from the show below, per Fightful.

As noted, both Danhausen and Mance Warner suffered ankle injuries at the show.

* Warhausen (Danhausen & Warhorse) def. Renegades Of Flight (Facade & Jason Kincaid)

WARHAUSEN will ride again! Hang in there @DanhausenAD – Thank you for the merch and for entertaining us tonight! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JxwUxZfSSN — Phil (@FanatixPhil) November 1, 2021

* Danhausen suffered an ankle injury in the bout.

* NGW Eastern States Championship Match: Suge D (c) def. No Way

* Billie Starkz def. Allie Katch and Dani Mo

* Crazzy Steve def. Levi Everett

* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Alex Taylor and Kaden Sade and Shane Andrews

* Dirty Dango vs. Mance Warner ended in a no contest as Warner suffered an ankle injury.

* Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV defeat ??? & ???

* NGW Championship Match: Matt Cross def. Rich Swann (c) and Tre Lamar and Alex Zayne to win the title.