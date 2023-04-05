NHL Alumnus Darren McCarty Set For Six-Man Tag Team Match On Impact Wrestling

NHL alum Darren McCarty will be taking to the ring on this week’s Impact Wrestling as part of a six-man tag team match. Impact announced on Wednesday that McCarty, who got physically involved after Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer’s Busted Open match at Impact Sacrifice, is joining forces with Dreamer and Yuya Uemura against Bully Ray and the Good Hands on this week’s show.

“Two weeks ago at Sacrifice, Bully Ray put NHL legend Darren McCarty through a table following the deeply personal Busted Open match between him and Tommy Dreamer. Of course, it wasn’t without the help of The Good Hands who turned the tide in Bully’s favor after McCarty brought the fight to him in a hockey-style brawl. With the rivalry between Bully and Dreamer set to continue, McCarty pleaded with Dreamer to give him an opportunity at revenge. Bhupinder Gujjar, who was scheduled to team with Dreamer and Yuya Uemura in a six-man tag team match against Bully and The Good Hands, allowed McCarty to take his spot on the team. What will happen when Darren McCarty competes inside a wrestling ring for the first time ever? There’s only one place to find out: this Thursday night on IMPACT.”

The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV, is:

* Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray and The Good Hands

* Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. TDMK

* Jody Threat bebuts

* Before the Impact: Shera and Champagne Singh vs. Heath and Rhino