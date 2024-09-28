wrestling / News
NHL Enforcer Darren McCarty Set For Maple Leaf Pro’s Forged in Excellence
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that former NHL player Darren McCarty is set to appear at Forged in Excellence. McCarty, who played for the Detroit Red Wings, previously made appearances for TNA Wrestling. Forged in Excellence happens on October 19-20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
BREAKING: Legendary NHL Enforcer @DarrenMcCarty4 is headed to #MLPForgedInExcellence in Windsor, Ontario!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO
Order on @fitetv: https://t.co/Int4qZJrBI pic.twitter.com/cG6Y9qbxQQ
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 28, 2024
