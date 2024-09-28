wrestling / News

NHL Enforcer Darren McCarty Set For Maple Leaf Pro’s Forged in Excellence

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Sacrifice Darren McCarty Bully Ray Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that former NHL player Darren McCarty is set to appear at Forged in Excellence. McCarty, who played for the Detroit Red Wings, previously made appearances for TNA Wrestling. Forged in Excellence happens on October 19-20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

