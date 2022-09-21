NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’

NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.

“You might see me in the ring some day,” he said. “My favorite wrestler, I mean I’m going back then — it’s probably Stone Cold Steve Austin. Wrestling’s not the same as it used to be, those old-school matches were great.”

He then talked about his Raw experience, saying, “But yeah, we had a blast. WWE was great… I love wrestling, so it was fun to watch it that close and the production behind the scenes too. So it was pretty great.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jay Recher with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.