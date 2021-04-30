NHL-Turner Deal Could Affect Second AEW TV Series

It was reported earlier this week that Turner signed a new deal with the NHL which will see 72 games per season air on TNT and TBS. At the time, it was said that this will not affect AEW Dynamite, which will continue to air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET. However in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was suggested that it could have an impact on the second AEW series that was set to debut on a Turner network later this year.

It was also said that it would affect AEW’s schedule in some way, at least during the playoffs. Turner has yet to comment on when the games will air. TNT currently airs NBA games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but that affected AEW last year due to the Playoffs. AEW had to move time slots a few times last year thanks to the games. AEW believes that they are “solid” on Wednesdays because of their ratings and the contract they have. Tony Khan said the same during an interview shortly after the news broke.

It’s believed that because of the NBA, a second show would have to be on a different station than TNT, perhaps TBS, although that wasn’t the original deal. It could also possibly air on Fridays or Saturday nights, as Khan previously said he wouldn’t run on Sunday, Monday or Thursday against the NFL, and Tuesdays would be occupied by the NBA.