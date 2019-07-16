Nia Jax Agrees With Natalya’s Insult About Becky Lynch

– During last night’s edition of Raw, Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a title shot against Becky Lynch at Summerslam 2019. After the match, Lynch got in the ring and had a back-and-forth promo with Natalya. During the promo, Natalya said she would rip the “greasy orange mop” off of Lynch’s head. Later on, Nia Jax commented on Natalya’s insult on Twitter.

Nia Jax wrote, “‘Greasy orange mop.’ See….I’m not the only one who sees and smells it.” You can check out her tweet below.