Nia Jax Allays Fan Concerns Following Vague, Cryptic Messages on Social Media

– Nia Jax has responded to fan concerns on social media (h/t WrestlingInc.com) following a vague, cryptic message she posted on her Instagram Stories earlier today. Jax shared a message on the post, which read, “Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.”

Additionally, Jax posted a message on Twitter directed at fans that read, “Thank you all,” which you can see below. Later on, Nia Jax responded to a fan tweet saying her message was cryptic. The fan wrote, “You can’t post cryptic tweets like that and leave… she got me stressed out.”

According to Jax, her message was simply one of gratitude. She wrote in response, “Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [seven red hearts].” You can view that exchange below:

Thank you all 🙏🏽❤️ — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 15, 2021