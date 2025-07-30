Nia Jax Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Lash Legend

Nia Jax took a surprise trip to WWE NXT to attack Lash Legend. Tuesday night’s episode saw Legend face off with Fallon Henley in singles action. Late in the match, Legend ended up outside the ring and took out Jacy Jayne before she was ambushed by Jax. Jax threw her back in the ring and Henley finished Legend for the pinfall victory.

Later in the show, Jax interrupted Fatal Instinct in the parking lot and told the camera that Lash didn’t measure up to her, and hinted that she’ll be back next week to do the same to someone else.

Jax is part of the WWE Smackdown roster. Legend was involved in getting Jax eliminated from the battle royal at WWE Evolution.