Nia Jax Says Bayley’s WWE Career Hasn’t Been Memorable
During the latest Smackdown Lowdown (via Fightful), Nia Jax spoke about her match with Bayley at Summerslam and claimed that Bayley hasn’t had a memorable WWE career.
She said: “As a matter of fact, I’m always confident. I didn’t need any more confidence. I have all the confidence that I’m gonna beat Bayley at SummerSlam. You know, I’ll give it to Bayley. She’s had quite the career. But I mean, if you really think about it, is any of it memorable? She’s the champ right now. She’s been a Grand Slam champ for a little bit. But can you really just pinpoint any kind of memorable moment Bayley’s ever had? But it will be memorable when I squash her at SummerSlam and become your new Women’s Champion and also your Queen of the Ring. Aren’t you so lucky?“
