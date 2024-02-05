Nia Jax Says Becky Lynch Is Easy To Work With, Thinks Match Was ‘Super Cool’

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch had a match on the January 1 episode of WWE RAW, which Jax said was a ‘super cool’ experience. She ended up winning the match. In an interview with Fightful, Jax credited Lynch for being ‘easy to work with.’

She said: “It was super cool. I felt great in there. Getting in there with Becky is just next level. It was easy to work with her, which is funny because we’ve never touched in a singles match. Never happened. It was really cool. Coming back, the energy, my own hometown, getting boo’d out of the building in my own hometown. Whatever, San Diego, it’s fine, we’ll talk about it later. It was great.“