– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax discussed her return to the company one year ago. She stated the following on her return:

“I was offered a spot the year before and I said, in more colorful language, ‘No.’ I wasn’t in a mindset to be in the Royal Rumble. Last year, I was definitely in more of a place. It was great. I’m glad I did it. At first, I wasn’t thinking of coming back and doing it full-time, but once I got out there and felt the crowd, I was like, ‘Maybe I should get back in shape and see what happens.”

Nia Jax had previously been released by the company in late 2021.