Nia Jax Says She Was Blessed To Face Becky Lynch: ‘It’s An Honor’

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch faced off earlier this month in their first singles match, and Jax recently weighed in on the bout. The two competed on WWE Raw, playing off the infamous moment when Jax broke Lynch’s nose before Survivor Series 2018. Jax spoke with Wrestling Inc and reflected on the match; you can check out the highlights below:

On facing Lynch: “Becky is one of the greatest that we’ve had in the women’s division of all time. So, being able to go head-to-head with her, plus calling back a story that happened to us five years ago, being able to recreate that for fans so they can see the intensity between us and how much it really still bothers us this far out. But it’s great. I’m very lucky and blessed to be a part of it.”

On being able to continue their storyline: “I think it’s pretty incredible that we get to continue to tell the story and feed off of each other out there. So it’s pretty cool. I mean, it’s an honor to be … She’s a great, great character, and it’s an honor to be able to feed off of her.”