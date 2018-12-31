WWE News: Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Photo For Leaving Out Women of Color, WWE Live Event Highlights, Insane NXT Maneuvers

– WWE shared a photo on Twitter about how the women of WWE brought it in 2018. The photos WWE shared included superstars Charlotte, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and more. Nia Jax commented about the lack of women of color in the pictures…

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

– Here are some highlights from the WWE live event in Chicago from the weekend…

– WWE posted the below most insane NXT maneuvers of 2018 video…