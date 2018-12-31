wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Photo For Leaving Out Women of Color, WWE Live Event Highlights, Insane NXT Maneuvers
– WWE shared a photo on Twitter about how the women of WWE brought it in 2018. The photos WWE shared included superstars Charlotte, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and more. Nia Jax commented about the lack of women of color in the pictures…
There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018
👩🏽👩🏾👩🏽👩🏿 #WeHereToo https://t.co/cZ8CJXeYJr
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 30, 2018
– Here are some highlights from the WWE live event in Chicago from the weekend…
Nice try, @WWEMaverick.#WWEChicago @REALBobbyRoode @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/xzAGd3UTnJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2018
#TheArchitect @WWERollins was THRILLED to be in the house that MJ built last night in #WWEChicago! @UnitedCenter pic.twitter.com/xZBPHFfCId
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2018
– WWE posted the below most insane NXT maneuvers of 2018 video…