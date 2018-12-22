WWE News: Nia Jax Hosts Christmas Party, Twas the Raw Before Christmas Video, and Previews for NXT UK Shows Next Week

– Nia Jax hosted a Christmas party last night with other WWE Superstars and talent in attendance. You can check out some photos and videos she posted from the party below. WWE’s Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Mike Rome were also at the party.

– WWE released a new “Twas the Raw Before Christmas” ahead of Monday’s upcoming Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out the video in the player below.

– The WWE Network will be airing two episodes of NXT UK next Wednesday at 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm EST. You can check out the lineup for the 3:00 pm show below:

“During a special announcement by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, Toni Storm seizes an opportunity to further her in-ring career.”

Here’s the lineup and preview for the 4:00 pm show:

“Deonna Purrazzo challenges Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women’s Championship in the main event. Eddie Dennis sends a message to Dave Mastiff.”