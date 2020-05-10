Nia Jax Claims She Was Cleared Back In November

During a Twitch chat with Paige, Renee Young, Alexa Bliss and others (via Fightful, Nia Jax revealed that even though she made her WWE TV return the RAW after Wrestlemania, she has technically been cleared since November.

She said: “Take it from somebody who has had a year off. After a certain amount of time, you get really bored with the time off and you want to go back to work. I was technically cleared in November and I’ve been sitting around on my ass waiting to come back.“