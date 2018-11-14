Various News: Nia Jax Comments on Becky Lynch’s Injury, Rich Swann vs. Shane Strickland Added to MLW Never Say Never

– After receiving a lot of criticism over injuring Becky Lynch on Monday’s Raw, Nia Jax has finally commented on Twitter…

Hey…we don’t deliver mail, things happen. Is anyone gonna ask me about how my fist feels? pic.twitter.com/RjRVcVWTEQ — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 14, 2018

You gave me your best sucker punch, but I got back up to destroy your whole roster. They won’t let me fight, but I’ll get back up from that too. It’s what I do. So enjoy your one free shot, because as bad as my memory is now, I haven’t forgotten you, bitch. https://t.co/4dZW4hCmaf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

– Rich Swann vs. Shane Strickland has been added to the December 13th MLW Never Say Never event in Miami. Set for the show so far is…

* Rich Swann vs. Shane Strickland

* Rush vs. MJF w/Aria Blake