Various News: Nia Jax Comments on Becky Lynch’s Injury, Rich Swann vs. Shane Strickland Added to MLW Never Say Never

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax WWE Evolution

– After receiving a lot of criticism over injuring Becky Lynch on Monday’s Raw, Nia Jax has finally commented on Twitter…

– Rich Swann vs. Shane Strickland has been added to the December 13th MLW Never Say Never event in Miami. Set for the show so far is…

* Rich Swann vs. Shane Strickland
* Rush vs. MJF w/Aria Blake

