UPDATEDx2: Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot

UPDATE 2: Additionally, here are comments from across the WWE Universe from Superstars tweeting about the Nia Jax spot from last night. You can view those tweets from WWE Producer Shane Helms, Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Mickie James, and more below.

Dear @NiaJaxWWE is butt broken? I heard there was a crack in it. 💀 #myhole also… I think 🦊 has a 🍩 you can borrow! — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 9, 2021

#MyHole That’s it. That’s the tweet. Lol N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 9, 2021

Oh @NiaJaxWWE thank you for the morning coffee laugh Queen! I do hope your hole is ok though! 🤗N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 9, 2021

I don’t know anything that’s happening today really other than Nia Jax said my hole on RAW cause that’s my entire feed. — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) February 9, 2021

UPDATE 1: In light of the Nia Jax spot going viral and trending on social media, Brooklyn-based bidet company, TUSHY, has opted to turn this into a publicity stunt and try to get some attention on their product. WrestlingInc.com reports that TUSHY founder Miki Agrawal sent a letter to Nia Jax and offered her one of their products.

Additionally, Agrawal offerd Jax to become a brand ambassador for TUSHY. You can read his letter below:

“Dear Nia Jax, I saw what transpired last night during Raw. My condolences to your…hole. That looked like it hurt. To help ease some of your pain, I’d like to send you a free TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet to install. I imagine things are a bit tender up there right now, with lots of sensitive nerve endings. Wiping with dry tissue may irritate and damage the area further. With a TUSHY Spa 3.0 you can spray your bum with water. It’ll help it feel cleaner, fresher, and healthier in no time. We can also send you a TUSHY Travel, a portable bidet, perfect for people who poop when they’re out and about to have on hand in case you need it and for as long as your pain persists. Lastly, we’d love for you to be a TUSHY brand ambassador and speak to the many features our bidet offers athletes. Let me know if you’re interested in a free TUSHY and TUSHY Travel and I’ll send one to you ASAP. Feel free to check out our assortment of products at www.hellotushy.com. Cheers, Miki Agrawal Founder, TUSHY”

ORIGINAL: WWE Superstar Nia Jax has commented on her and “My Hole” still trending on Twitter following last night’s Raw. At the very least, Nia Jax appears to have a good sense of humor over it.

She tweeted earlier today, “I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole.” Also, Naomi commented, “Woke up this morning and the first thing I thought about was @NiaJaxWWE …I’m so mad [Tired face] #myhole [Skull]”

Nia Jax later responded to her tweet, writing, “Thanks for your concern [Angry emoji with symbols over mouth].”

I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 9, 2021

You can view the censored WWE version of the spot with Nia Jax below: