Nia Jax Comments on People Fat Shaming Her Via Twitter

– Nia Jax posted to Twitter in response to a fan who praised her in the face of people fat shaming the WWE star. The fan in question commented on a Photoshopped picture floating around the internet which makes Jax appear much heavier than she is, calling the people sharing the picture “pathetic.” Jax retweeted the message, noting that she is “thankful for all the fans, even the trolls that are obsessed with loving me so much they post about it”:

Don’t worry hunny! Nobody can shame me, I am beautiful and completely blessed! I’m thankful for all the fans, even the trolls that are obsessed with loving me so much they post about it 😍 https://t.co/hESgGlpBhY — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) November 28, 2018