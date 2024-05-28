Nia Jax Coronation & More Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Nia Jax will have her Queen of the Ring coronation on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Raw that Jax’s coronation ceremony and an appearance by Cody Rhodes are official for the episode, which airs Friday on FOX.

Jax defeated Lyra Valkyira in the Queen of the Ring finals at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, while Rhodes defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show.