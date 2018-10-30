wrestling / News
Various News: Nia Jax Corrects Ronda Rousey, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, PCO Halloween Video
October 30, 2018
– Nia Jax posted on Twitter today and corrected a tweet from Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey…
What happens when an unstoppable force and an unmovable object collide?
Find out #Nov18 at #SurvivorSeries #RondaVsBecky https://t.co/2xT7IT4aTj
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 30, 2018
**Immovable** https://t.co/jso6HrcFx2
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) October 30, 2018
– PCO posted the following video for Halloween…
🚨Halloween special ! Monday Night PCO and Destro..🚨Take from the rich and give to the poor !!! #PCONotHuman #GetTheCables pic.twitter.com/h9jqjqrekw
— PCO The Not Human (@PCOQuebecer) October 30, 2018
-Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Edge (45)
* Alex Porteu (49)